Mickey Moniak News: Drives in two runs

Moniak went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and an RBI single in Friday's 4-2 loss to the Mets.

Moniak put the Rockies on the board with a solo home run in the third inning before tying things up at 2-2 with an RBI single in the seventh. This was his sixth multi-hit game, but he has struggled at the plate this season. Moniak has slashed .204/.235/.388 with three home runs and five RBI in 51 plate appearances over his last 20 games.