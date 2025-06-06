Menu
Mickey Moniak headshot

Mickey Moniak News: Drives in two runs

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on June 7, 2025 at 10:30am

Moniak went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and an RBI single in Friday's 4-2 loss to the Mets.

Moniak put the Rockies on the board with a solo home run in the third inning before tying things up at 2-2 with an RBI single in the seventh. This was his sixth multi-hit game, but he has struggled at the plate this season. Moniak has slashed .204/.235/.388 with three home runs and five RBI in 51 plate appearances over his last 20 games.

Mickey Moniak
Colorado Rockies
More Stats & News
