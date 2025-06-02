Mickey Moniak News: Losing grip on platoon role

Moniak is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Marlins.

Since signing with the Rockies shortly before Opening Day, Moniak has been deployed primarily as a strong-side platoon outfielder, but his grasp on a regular spot in the lineup versus righties appears to be slipping. For the second day in a row, Moniak finds himself on the bench against a righty (Max Meyer), while Tyler Freeman picks up another start in right field at Moniak's expense. Moniak owns a woeful .213/.252/.394 slash line in 135 plate appearances versus righties this season, so the Rockies' decision to scale back his playing time doesn't come as a major surprise.