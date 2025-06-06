Mike Trout News: Could return to outfield soon

Trout took part in some outfield drills Friday, and Angels manager Ron Washington said he expects Trout to play right field in a game soon, Michael Huntley of The Sporting Tribune reports.

Since returning from a stint on the injured list due to a knee injury May 30, Trout has been limited to DH duties for the Angels. Friday marked the first time the slugger has performed outfield drills since that IL stint, and he's expected to do more drills Saturday. Trout shifted over to right field at the beginning of the season after spending most of his career in center, and it appears RF will remain his position when he's ready to play defense again. Trout went 0-for-4 as the DH in Friday's win over Seattle, his first game without a hit since he returned from the knee injury.