Mike Trout News: Trio of hits and RBI in win

Trout went 3-for-4 with a three-run home run during Monday's 7-6 win over the Red Sox.

Trout smoked his 10th home run of the season, a 454-foot bomb, as part of the Angels' six-run first inning. He added two more hits to cap a vintage performance and his second three-hit game in his last three contests. The 33-year-old has now recorded a hit in six straight contests, going 10-for-20 over that stretch with five RBI.