Menu
TEST Fantasy Home
Fantasy Baseball
Mike Vasil headshot

Mike Vasil News: Allows two runs in first start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 8, 2025

Vasil did not factor into the decision in Sunday's 7-5 loss to the Royals, allowing two runs on five hits and one walk with one strikeout over 3.1 innings.

Vasil threw 33 of 50 pitches for strikes but managed just two whiffs in his first major-league start. The rookie has yet to allow more than two earned runs in any of his 19 outings this season and now sports a 2.18 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 28:22 K:BB across 41.1 innings. If he gets another turn in the rotation, it would likely come on the road against the Rangers next weekend.

Mike Vasil
Chicago White Sox
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now