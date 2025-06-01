Mitchell Parker News: Struggles early in loss

Parker (4-5) allowed three runs on three hits and two walks while striking out two over five-plus innings to take the loss versus the Diamondbacks on Sunday.

By his recent standards, this was actually one of Parker's better starts. It didn't go well early on, as he allowed all three runs, including a two-run home run by Eugenio Suarez, in the first inning, but he retired 14 straight batters before exiting after a leadoff walk in the sixth. Parker has allowed at least three runs in seven straight outings, and this was the third time in that span he's completed at least five innings. He's already on shaky ground in Washington's rotation, and he has a 4.71 ERA, 1.31 WHIP and 42:28 K:BB through 65 innings over 12 starts. Parker is tentatively lined up for a home start versus the Rangers in his next outing.