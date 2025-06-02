Mookie Betts Injury: Aiming to return Tuesday
Betts (toe) remains out of the lineup for Monday's game versus the Mets.
It's the fourth straight start Betts has missed after he sustained a fractured left big toe. Per Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times, Betts ran the bases and went through fielding drills pregame Monday and hopes to return to action Tuesday. Hyeseong Kim is at shortstop and batting ninth for the Dodgers on Monday.
