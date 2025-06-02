Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Mookie Betts headshot

Mookie Betts Injury: Aiming to return Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 2, 2025

Betts (toe) remains out of the lineup for Monday's game versus the Mets.

It's the fourth straight start Betts has missed after he sustained a fractured left big toe. Per Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times, Betts ran the bases and went through fielding drills pregame Monday and hopes to return to action Tuesday. Hyeseong Kim is at shortstop and batting ninth for the Dodgers on Monday.

Mookie Betts
Los Angeles Dodgers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now