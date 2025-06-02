Mookie Betts Injury: Out Monday, aiming to play Tuesday

Betts (toe) remains out of the lineup for Monday's game versus the Mets.

Betts will miss out on a fourth straight start after he sustained a fractured left big toe. Per Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times, Betts ran the bases and went through fielding drills pregame Monday and hopes to return to action Tuesday. He will be available to pinch hit if needed in the series opener, per DodgerInsider.com.