Mookie Betts News: Perfect day at plate

Betts went 2-for-2 with a double, two walks, two runs scored and a RBI during Thursday's 6-5 win over the Mets.

Betts shook of an 0-for-4 performance Wednesday by reaching all four times he batted Thursday, including a run-scoring double in the third inning that started a four-run comeback by the Dodgers. That knock snapped a 10-game skid by the 32-year-old without an extra-base hit. The showing brought his OPS up to .751, but he's still well short of the .863 OPS he posted during the 2024 regular season.