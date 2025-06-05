Mookie Betts News: Perfect day at plate
Betts went 2-for-2 with a double, two walks, two runs scored and a RBI during Thursday's 6-5 win over the Mets.
Betts shook of an 0-for-4 performance Wednesday by reaching all four times he batted Thursday, including a run-scoring double in the third inning that started a four-run comeback by the Dodgers. That knock snapped a 10-game skid by the 32-year-old without an extra-base hit. The showing brought his OPS up to .751, but he's still well short of the .863 OPS he posted during the 2024 regular season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now