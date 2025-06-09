Mookie Betts News: Swats homer Sunday

Betts went 1-for-5 with a solo home run Sunday in a 7-3 win against the Cardinals.

Betts hit the only long ball of the game on either side, belting a solo shot to left field in the seventh inning. It was his first home run since he went deep twice against Arizona on May 19. Betts seems to be picking things up at the plate, going 9-for-16 with three extra-base hits, three runs and two RBI with just one strikeout over his past four games.