Nasim Nunez News: Sent to Triple-A

Nunez was optioned to Triple-A Rochester after Sunday's 4-2 loss to the Rangers, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

Nunez went 0-for-2 with a strikeout in the contest before being replaced at the plate by Robert Hassell in the bottom of the eighth inning. Nunez will return to Rochester after being called up April 12, posting a disappointing .186 average with two doubles, five RBI, six runs scored and seven stolen bases over 43 at-bats in 23 games with the Nationals. It's unclear who will be replacing Nunez on the major-league roster, but Washington will have an extra day to think about it with an off day Monday before heading to New York to face the Mets for a three-game set beginning Tuesday.