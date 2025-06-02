Nate Eaton News: Returns to Worcester

The Red Sox optioned Eaton to Triple-A Worcester on Monday.

Eaton was up with the big club for just one day and went unused off the bench in Sunday's 3-1 win over Atlanta. The 28-year-old infielder/outfielder will retain his spot on the 40-man roster but will head back to the minors as the Red Sox make room on the 26-man active roster for infielder Romy Gonzalez (quadriceps), who was reinstated from the 10-day injured list.