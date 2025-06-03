Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Nick Gonzales headshot

Nick Gonzales News: Reinstated from 60-day injured list

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 3, 2025

The Pirates activated Gonzales (ankle) from the 60-day injured list Tuesday.

Gonzales has been shelved since late March with a fractured ankle and more recently missed time on his rehab assignment with a sore hand as a result of a hit-by-pitch. However, he's ready to go now. Gonzales played both middle infield positions on his rehab assignment but should settle in as the Pirates' primary second baseman.

Nick Gonzales
Pittsburgh Pirates
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now