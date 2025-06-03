Nick Gonzales News: Reinstated from 60-day injured list
The Pirates activated Gonzales (ankle) from the 60-day injured list Tuesday.
Gonzales has been shelved since late March with a fractured ankle and more recently missed time on his rehab assignment with a sore hand as a result of a hit-by-pitch. However, he's ready to go now. Gonzales played both middle infield positions on his rehab assignment but should settle in as the Pirates' primary second baseman.
