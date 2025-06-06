Menu
Nick Gonzales News: Struggling in small sample

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on June 7, 2025 at 7:23am

Gonzales went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts Thursday against the Astros.

Gonzalez has started two of three games since being activated from the 60-day injured list Tuesday. He hit sixth against a right-handed starter Tuesday but slotted into the cleanup spot with southpaw Framber Valdez on the mound Thursday. Despite the ugly effort, Gonzales should get a long look as the starting second baseman for the Pirates after fracturing his ankle Opening Day and missing more than two months.

Nick Gonzales
Pittsburgh Pirates
