Nick Kurtz Injury: Aiming to return June 9

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 3, 2025

Athletics general manager David Forst said Tuesday that the target date for Kurtz's (hip) return is June 9 for the start of their series against the Angels, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Kurtz is not expected to resume running until June 7 as he recovers from a strained left hip flexor, so it's a surprise that he might be ready to be activated early next week. The Athletics have moved Tyler Soderstrom from left field back to first base to accommodate for Kurtz's absence.

Nick Kurtz
Sacramento Athletics
