Nick Kurtz Injury: Aiming to return June 9

Athletics general manager David Forst said Tuesday that the target date for Kurtz's (hip) return is June 9 for the start of their series against the Angels, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Kurtz is not expected to resume running until June 7 as he recovers from a strained left hip flexor, so it's a surprise that he might be ready to be activated early next week. The Athletics have moved Tyler Soderstrom from left field back to first base to accommodate for Kurtz's absence.