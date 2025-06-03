Nick Sandlin Injury: Ready for rehab assignment

Sandlin (lat) reported to the Blue Jays' rookie-level Florida Complex League affiliate Tuesday to begin a rehab assignment.

Sandlin was given the green light to begin a rehab assignment after he tossed a live batting practice session Friday without incident. The right-hander has been on the shelf since April 20 with a right lat strain and will likely make multiple appearances in the minors before returning from the 15-day injured list. He could be ready to rejoin the Toronto bullpen around the middle of June.