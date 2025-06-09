Noah Cameron News: Remains in rotation this week

Cameron is slated to start Tuesday's game against the Yankees.

Even though the Kansas City rotation is back to full strength after Cole Ragans returned from the injured list last week, Cameron will get another start while manager Matt Quatraro has seemingly opted to move forward with a six-man starting staff for at least one more turn. The 25-year-old southpaw has had an excellent start to his big-league career with an 0.85 ERA and 0.79 WHIP in 31.2 innings, though a weak 7.6 K-BB% suggests that some performance regression is likely headed his way.