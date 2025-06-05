Nolan Arenado News: Goes yard in loss

Arenado went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in a 7-5 loss to the Royals in Game 2 of Thursday's doubleheader.

Arenado went 0-for-4 with one RBI and one run scored in the matinee contest. His homer tied the nightcap at 5-5, but the Cardinals didn't score again after that. The third baseman has three homers and 12 RBI over his last 13 contests, but he's gone just 9-for-49 (.184) with three walks in that span. After a hot start to the year, it looked like his struggles from the last two years were behind him, but overall he has a .228/.296/.379 slash line over 57 contests in 2025. Arenado has added seven homers, 31 RBI, 27 runs scored and one stolen base this season.