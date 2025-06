Arenado is not in the Cardinals' starting lineup against the Dodgers on Saturday.

Arenado went 3-for-4 with a run scored during Friday's 5-0 win over the Dodgers, but he will begin Saturday's game in the dugout while Nolan Gorman starts at third base and bats seventh. Arenado has gone 9-for-35 (.257) with two home runs and six RBI over his last nine games.