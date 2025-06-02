Nolan Jones News: Another multi-hit effort
Jones went 2-for-3 with two RBI in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Angels.
Jones delivered a two-run single in the fourth inning plated the Guardians final two runs. He's hit safely in four straight, with three of those being multi-hit efforts, and knocked in at least one run in those four contests. After enduring a season-opening slump, Jones appears to be getting on track. Over the last 16 games, the outfielder is 16-for-48 (.333) with 10 RBI. The surge has lifted him above the Mendoza line for the first time since Opening Day.
