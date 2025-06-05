Omar Narvaez News: Joins Astros on minors deal

Narvaez signed a minor-league contract with the Astros on Thursday, Ari Alexander of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Narvaez became a free agent in late April after being booted off the White Sox's 40-man roster, and he'll now attempt to carve out a role for himself with the Astros. However, the 33-year-old backstop owns a .662 OPS through 63 plate appearances in Triple-A this season, so he'll likely need to turn things around drastically at the plate before being considered for a big-league call-up.