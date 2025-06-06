Orelvis Martinez News: Power surge at Buffalo

Martinez went 3-for-5 with a home run and two RBI for Triple-A Buffalo on Thursday.

The 23-year-old has gone yard in three straight games. homering four times during that span as he continues to turn his campaign around. Martinez's prospect status dimmed following last year's PED suspension, but since the beginning of May he's slashing .291/.359/.583 with seven homers and 18 RBI in 28 contests, and more importantly he's struck out just 21.4 percent of the time after he stumbled to a 39.5 percent strikeout rate in April. There's no room in the big-league infield for Martinez and his questionable glove right now, especially given the emergence of Addison Barger, but Martinez could slug his way into being an option for the Jays in the second half.