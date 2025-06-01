Orlando Arcia News: Slugs homer in loss

Arcia went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Sunday's 5-3 loss to the Mets.

Arcia made his second start with the Rockies since signing with the team Monday. He delivered his home run to start the third inning. Arcia hasn't yet moved into a full-time role with Colorado, but if he's able to build on Sunday's performance, he could gain some traction in the everyday lineup quickly.