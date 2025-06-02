Parker Meadows News: Big performance in return

Meadows went 2-for-4 with two walks, a double, a triple and three runs scored in Monday's 13-1 win over the White Sox. He also stole a base.

Making his 2025 debut for the Tigers after missing the first 60 games while recovering from a nerve issue in his throwing arm, Meadows jumped into the leadoff spot and appeared to be in midseason form. The 25-year-old outfielder will likely have some restrictions as the team eases him into action, but he could still be an impact player in fantasy leagues batting atop a Detroit lineup that has become quite formidable this year.