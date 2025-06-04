Patrick Bailey News: Extends hit streak to four games

Bailey went 1-for-3 with a double, a walk and a run scored in Tuesday's 3-2 extra-inning loss to the Padres.

The 26-year-old doubled in the third inning before coming around to score on a two-run homer by Heliot Ramos. Bailey has recorded at least one hit in four straight appearances, during which he has posted a .357/.438/.500 slash line with two doubles, two runs scored and a 2:4 BB:K across 16 plate appearances. Overall, he's slashing .191/.254/.276 with 17 runs scored, 15 RBI, 10 extra-base hits -- including one home run -- and a 14:54 BB:K over 170 plate appearances.