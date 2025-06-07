Patrick Corbin News: Goes distance against former club
Corbin (3-5) took the loss Friday, giving up two runs on five hits over eight innings as the Rangers fell 2-0 to the Nationals. He struck out two without walking a batter.
The veteran lefty was locked in against the team he won a World Series ring with back in 2019, his first of six seasons with the Nats, but Corbin got no run support as he tossed a complete game on 89 pitches (60 strikes). After posting an ERA north of 5.00 in four straight campaigns before leaving Washington, Corbin's having an impressive comeback in Texas, delivering a 3.52 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 43:18 K:BB over 61.1 innings. He'll look for his first win since May 14 in his next outing, which is scheduled to come on the road next week in Minnesota.
