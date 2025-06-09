Paul Blackburn News: Notches four-inning save

Blackburn gave up three runs on seven hits and a walk over four innings Sunday to record his first career save in a rout of the Rockies.

The veteran righty took the mound to begin the sixth inning with the Mets ahead 7-2, and they only extended their lead from there. Blackburn tossed 71 pitches (47 strikes) in his second appearance of the season, which will likely leave him unavailable for long-relief duties during a three-game set against the Nationals to begin the current week.