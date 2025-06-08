Paul Sewald Injury: Throws bullpen session

Sewald (shoulder) threw a bullpen session Saturday featuring fastballs only, MLB.com reports.

Sewald was added to the 15-day injured list in late April, and a few days later, manager Stephen Vogt said the right-hander would be out "a while." Sewald's been getting weekly checkups, and it appears he's ready to ramp up. He'll need to check the usual boxes before returning to the Guardians by throwing all his pitches in bullpen sessions before facing live hitters and then heading out on a rehab assignment.