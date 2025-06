Eeles (knee) was activated from the 7-day injured list at Triple-A St. Paul on Monday, Bobby Nightengale of The Minnesota Star Tribune reports.

Eeles had been on a rehab assignment in the low minors following offseason knee surgery. The 25-year-old utility player is not on the Twins' 40-man roster, but he could push to debut in 2025 if he plays well at St. Paul.