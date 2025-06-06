Pete Fairbanks News: Collects 12th save

Fairbanks worked a perfect ninth inning Friday to record his 12th save of the season in a 4-3 win over the Marlins.

The right-hander didn't walk or strike out a batter, instead getting two flyballs before Taylor Walls made a leaping grab on a Javier Sanoja line drive for the final out. Fairbanks has been tagged for earned runs in only one of his last 18 appearances dating back to April 23, posting a 1.04 ERA, 0.87 WHIP and 14:7 K:BB through 17.1 innings over that stretch while converting nine of 10 save chances.