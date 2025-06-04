Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Pete Fairbanks headshot

Pete Fairbanks News: Scoreless appearance

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 4, 2025

Fairbanks threw a scoreless ninth inning without allowing a baserunner Tuesday against the Rangers.

The Rays were up by four runs so it was not a save chance for Fairbanks. However, he hadn't appeared in a game since May 24, so the appearance was good for some needed work. Fairbanks has turned in six consecutive scoreless appearances while racking up a 6:3 K:BB in that span.

Pete Fairbanks
Tampa Bay Rays
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now