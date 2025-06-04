Pete Fairbanks News: Scoreless appearance
Fairbanks threw a scoreless ninth inning without allowing a baserunner Tuesday against the Rangers.
The Rays were up by four runs so it was not a save chance for Fairbanks. However, he hadn't appeared in a game since May 24, so the appearance was good for some needed work. Fairbanks has turned in six consecutive scoreless appearances while racking up a 6:3 K:BB in that span.
