Pierce Johnson News: Surrenders walk-off homer

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on June 8, 2025 at 3:26am

Johnson (1-3) blew the save and took the loss Saturday against San Francisco. He allowed two runs on two hits while striking out one over two-thirds of an inning.

The right-hander has taken the loss on back-to-back days, this time giving up a two-run homer to Matt Chapman that spoiled Bryce Elder's stellar outing. Johnson has gotten a shot at closing games amid Raisel Iglesias' struggles, but he's posted a 6.23 ERA and 1.73 WHIP over his past 10 appearances, and he has more blown saves on the year (two) than successful conversions (one) .

