Porter Hodge headshot

Porter Hodge Injury: Dealing with hip impingement

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 31, 2025

Manager Craig Counsell said Saturday that Hodge's (oblique) recovery has been slowed down by a hip impingement, Vinnie Duber of AllCHGO.com reports.

The Cubs skipper noted that the oblique strain that put Hodge on the IL in the first place has been fully resolved, though the reliever's newest injury makes it unclear when he might be ready to return. The team will try to have him throw off a mound again during the week, and he'll require a few rehab outings before being activated.

Porter Hodge
Chicago Cubs
More Stats & News
