Quinn Priester News: Serving as bulk reliever Wednesday

Priester is scheduled to work in bulk relief behind opening pitcher DL Hall in Wednesday's game against the Reds, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Milwaukee will go back to the Hall/Priester combination after the two successfully worked in tandem this past Friday against the Phillies. In that game, Hall opened the contest with three no-hit, shutout innings, while Priester followed with six innings of two-run ball to earn the win. Hall could work slightly deeper into Wednesday's contest if he's efficient with his pitch count, but Priester still profiles as the Milwaukee pitcher most likely to factor into the decision.