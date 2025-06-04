Fantasy Baseball
Rainiel Rodriguez News: Homers in full-season ball debut

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 4, 2025

Rodriguez went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run Tuesday in his first game with Single-A Palm Beach.

Rodriguez had been promoted earlier in the day from the rookie-level Florida Complex League Cardinals, where he had slashed a ridiculous .362/.506/.828 with seven home runs and a 15:16 K:BB over 19 games. At 18, he's one of the youngest players in full-season ball. There are questions as to whether Rodriguez will be able to stick at catcher, but he's become one of the better power-hitting prospects in the low minors, slugging 18 homers in 62 contests.

