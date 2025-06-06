Ramon Laureano News: Back from injured list
The Orioles reinstated Laureano (ankle) from the 10-day injured list Friday.
The veteran outfielder has been sidelined by an ankle sprain for the past couple weeks, but he's ready to rejoin the O's after going 3-for-8 with a double and a homer during a two-game rehab assignment. Laureano has a .266/.320/.532 slash line in 103 plate appearances this season, and he should be a regular in the lineup now that he's healthy since Tyler O'Neill (shoulder) and Cedric Mullins (hamstring) are still on the injured list.
