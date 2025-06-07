Ramon Laureano News: Torments former team

Laureano went 3-for-5 with a two-run home run and an additional RBI in Saturday's 7-4 win over the Athletics.

This was Laureano's second game back after missing over two weeks due to an ankle sprain. The outfielder went 0-for-3 with a walk and one RBI in Friday's game, but he put together a bigger performance Saturday as part of the Orioles' comeback win. Prior to his injury, Laureano was swinging a fairly hot bat, and he has a chance to operate as the starting right fielder as long as Tyler O'Neill (shoulder) remains out. Laureano is up to seven homers, 15 RBI, 14 runs scored, two stolen bases and a .275/.327/.549 slash line over 113 plate appearances this season.