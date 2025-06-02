Ramon Rodriguez Injury: Lands on full-season IL

Rodriguez was placed on the full-season injured list Monday due to an undisclosed injury, per MiLB transactions log.

Rodriguez was placed on the 7-day injured list May 20 before being transferred to the full-season IL on Monday. The nature of his injury remains unclear at this time. Rodriguez was batting .359 with two home runs, 19 RBI and eight runs scored over 21 appearances at Double-A Biloxi prior to suffering the injury.