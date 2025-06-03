Reese Olson Injury: Receives injection for finger
Olson received an injection to address the inflammation in his right ring finger Monday and is expected to resume playing catch Thursday, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.
The right-hander landed on the shelf with the injury May 19, and the inflammation apparently returned after he was briefly shut down from throwing. Olson is without an official timeline for his return but will likely be out for at least a couple more weeks as he ramps his throwing program back up.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now