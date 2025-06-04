Reid Detmers News: Collects extra-inning save

Detmers struck out two in a perfect 10th inning Tuesday to record his first career save in a 4-3 win over the Red Sox.

Kenley Jansen handled the ninth inning to keep the game tied at 3-3, and when the Angels pushed a run across in the top of the 10th, manager Ron Washington brought in Detmers to face Boston's 5-6-7 hitters. The southpaw was up to the task, fanning Carlos Narvaez and Trevor Story while firing nine of 11 pitches for strikes. Detmers is emerging as a high-leverage weapon for the Halos in his first season working out of the bullpen, and over his last 10 appearances he's produced a 0.82 ERA, 1.36 WHIP and 15:6 K:BB in 11 innings while racking up one win, one save and four holds.