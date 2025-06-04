Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Rhett Lowder headshot

Rhett Lowder Injury: Moved to 60-day IL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 4, 2025

The Reds transferred Lowder (forearm/oblique) to the 60-day injured list Wednesday.

The transaction frees up a spot on the 40-man roster for the addition of Wade Miley, who was signed Wednesday. Lowder originally went on the 15-day IL with a right forearm strain but more recently suffered a left oblique strain while on a rehab assignment. The righty remains shut down with the oblique issue and it's unclear when he'll ramp things up again.

Rhett Lowder
Cincinnati Reds
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now