Rhett Lowder Injury: Moved to 60-day IL

The Reds transferred Lowder (forearm/oblique) to the 60-day injured list Wednesday.

The transaction frees up a spot on the 40-man roster for the addition of Wade Miley, who was signed Wednesday. Lowder originally went on the 15-day IL with a right forearm strain but more recently suffered a left oblique strain while on a rehab assignment. The righty remains shut down with the oblique issue and it's unclear when he'll ramp things up again.