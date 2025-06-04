Rhett Lowder Injury: Moved to 60-day IL
The Reds transferred Lowder (forearm/oblique) to the 60-day injured list Wednesday.
The transaction frees up a spot on the 40-man roster for the addition of Wade Miley, who was signed Wednesday. Lowder originally went on the 15-day IL with a right forearm strain but more recently suffered a left oblique strain while on a rehab assignment. The righty remains shut down with the oblique issue and it's unclear when he'll ramp things up again.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now