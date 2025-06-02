Riley Greene News: Continues steady stretch

Greene went 1-for-4 in Monday's 13-1 victory over the White Sox.

Green has now posted at least one hit in five of his last seven games. It's been a strong past month of play at the dish for the outfielder, who's hitting .280 (30-for-107) with seven homers, eight doubles and 24 RBI to go along with 14 runs scored over his last 28 outings since May 2. Although the lefty-hitting Greene owns a .564 OPS against southpaws, he boasts a .929 OPS versus righties on the campaign.