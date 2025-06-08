Robert Hassell News: On bench against lefty opener

Hassell is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rangers.

The left-handed-hitting Hassell will begin Sunday's contest on the bench while southpaw Jacob Latz opens the contest for the Rangers, but Hassell could be called upon to replace either Alex Call or Jacob Young in the outfield once Latz turns the game over to the Texas bullpen. The recent return of Young from the injured list may not necessarily cost Hassell a regular spot in the lineup right away, but Hassell will likely need to improve upon his .259/.259/.328 slash line through his first 58 plate appearances in the majors to ensure he sticks around in Washington for the long haul.