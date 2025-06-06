Robert Suarez News: Slams door for MLB-high 20th save
Suarez picked up the save in Friday's 2-0 victory over Milwaukee, striking out one during a clean ninth inning.
Suarez turned in his ninth scoreless outing in a row after he yielded five runs the last time he allowed an earned run altogether back on May 12. The 34-year-old right-hander has been stellar overall in 2025, notching a 1.91 ERA, 0.74 WHIP and 30:8 K:BB over 28.1 innings. Suarez has successfully converted 20 of his 22 save chances, and he also leads the major leagues in saves so far.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now