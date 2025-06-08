Robert Suarez News: Up to 21 saves

Suarez earned the save in Sunday's 1-0 win over the Brewers, allowing one hit while striking out one in a scoreless ninth inning.

Suarez extended his league-leading save total to 21, as he worked around a two-out single to close out the Padres' shutout victory. Suarez hasn't allowed an earned run in his last 10 appearances (11.1 innings), allowing seven hits while striking out 12 in that span. He's lowered his ERA to 1.84 with a 0.75 WHIP and 31:8 K:BB across 29.1 innings this season.