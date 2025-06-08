Menu
TEST Fantasy Home
Fantasy Baseball
Robert Suarez headshot

Robert Suarez News: Up to 21 saves

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 8, 2025

Suarez earned the save in Sunday's 1-0 win over the Brewers, allowing one hit while striking out one in a scoreless ninth inning.

Suarez extended his league-leading save total to 21, as he worked around a two-out single to close out the Padres' shutout victory. Suarez hasn't allowed an earned run in his last 10 appearances (11.1 innings), allowing seven hits while striking out 12 in that span. He's lowered his ERA to 1.84 with a 0.75 WHIP and 31:8 K:BB across 29.1 innings this season.

Robert Suarez
San Diego Padres
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now