Menu
TEST Fantasy Home
Fantasy Baseball
Roman Anthony headshot

Roman Anthony News: Promotion to majors official

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 9, 2025

The Red Sox selected Anthony's contract from Triple-A Worcester on Monday.

Anthony will start in right field and bat fifth Monday against the Rays in what will be his major-league debut. The top prospect finally earned his long-awaited promotion after slashing a robust .288/.423/.491 with 10 home runs and a 56:51 K:BB over 58 games this season with Worcester. Anthony will see most of his playing time in right field while Wilyer Abreu (oblique) is out.

Roman Anthony
Boston Red Sox
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now