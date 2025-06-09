Roman Anthony News: Promotion to majors official
The Red Sox selected Anthony's contract from Triple-A Worcester on Monday.
Anthony will start in right field and bat fifth Monday against the Rays in what will be his major-league debut. The top prospect finally earned his long-awaited promotion after slashing a robust .288/.423/.491 with 10 home runs and a 56:51 K:BB over 58 games this season with Worcester. Anthony will see most of his playing time in right field while Wilyer Abreu (oblique) is out.
