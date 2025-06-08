Roman Anthony News: Sends loud message he's ready

Anthony went 1-for-4 with a walk, a home run, four RBI and an additional run scored for Triple-A Worcester on Saturday.

Anthony delivered a message that he's ready for the major leagues in the eighth inning when he swatted a 497-foot grand slam that left the bat at a velocity of 115.6 mph. It was the longest home run measured by Statcast at any level in 2025 and the fifth longest since 2015. There isn't much left for Boston's top prospect to prove, and the Red Sox's disjointed performance this season suggests they could use him. There's a logjam of outfielders, but Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic proposed a scenario where Anthony is promoted and replaces struggling second baseman Kristian Campbell (minus-6 OAA, .229 xBA). The proposed realignment would involve Jarren Duran moving from left field to center, and Ceddanne Rafaela sharing second base with David Hamilton.