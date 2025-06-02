Romy Gonzalez News: Shines in return to lineup

Gonzalez went 2-for-5 with a double and two RBI during Monday's 7-6 loss to the Angels.

Out since May 7 with a quad injury, Gonzalez showed just what the Red Sox have been missing in the last month, coming through with a big two-run double in the fifth that pulled Boston within a run and brought his RBI total to eight on the year. The 28-year-old picked up right where he left off after his good start to the season, now slashing .316/.365/.439 in 63 plate appearances.