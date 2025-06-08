Menu
TEST Fantasy Home
Fantasy Baseball
Romy Gonzalez headshot

Romy Gonzalez News: Swats homer in victory

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on June 8, 2025 at 11:00am

Gonzalez went 3-for-4 with a two-run home run, two additional runs and a double in a 10-7 win against the Yankees on Saturday.

Gonzalez tacked the final two runs onto the line of Yankees starter Ryan Yarbrough with a blast to left field in the fourth inning. It was the first long ball of the season for Gonzalez, who went deep six times over 216 plate appearances with Boston last year. Despite the lack of power prior to Saturday, the utility man has been handy with the bat, as he's slashing .329/.368/.486 with 12 RBI, 13 runs and three stolen bases through 76 plate appearances.

Romy Gonzalez
Boston Red Sox
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now