Ronny Mauricio News: Fills box score in win

Mauricio went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, a stolen base and a second run scored in Saturday's 8-1 win over the Rockies.

Mauricio has started four of five games since his call-up from Triple-A Syracuse. Saturday's effort included his first multi-hit game, his first homer and his first steal of the season, and he also avoided striking out. He's 3-for-16 with an 0:4 BB:K so far. He's made three starts at third base and one at shortstop, but the hot corner will be Mauricio's best bet for playing time. He'll compete with Brett Baty there, and Mauricio also offers another switch hitting option at second base, but his time at shortstop will be limited unless Francisco Lindor needs to manage a broken toe that cost him a couple of games earlier this week.